M&M’s Goes Woke with Purple ‘Spokescandy’ Pushing ‘Acceptance and Inclusivity’

M&M’s has a new all-singing, all-dancing color candy on the way. The first female peanut “spokescandy” will be Purple and is charged with delivering “acceptance and inclusivity” through music, song and the performative arts to a waiting world.

“Mars is thrilled to debut the newest member of the M&M’s cast of characters to the world,” Jane Hwang, global VP at Mars Wrigley, said in a statement Thursday to accompany the revelation.

“There is so much about our new spokescandy that people can relate to and appreciate, including her willingness to embrace her true self — our new character reminds us to celebrate what makes us unique.”

Purple M&M’s were standard when the candy debuted in 1941 but were replaced by tan in 1949.

Then in 1995, fans voted to swap the beige buttons with blue M&M’s. Mars has changed the colors of its flagship candy several times over the years, including for seasonal promotions.

The new candy is part of a push by Mars to make the animated candy characters “more inclusive,” in one case by dumping its green “sexy girl” character and giving her replacement a “more nuanced personality.”

As Breitbart News reported in January, the candy company said it intended to better honor its “global commitment to creating a world where everyone feels they belong, and society is inclusive” with the changes to its advertising characters for a “more dynamic, progressive world.”

In a tweet at the time, Mars even hinted the two female M&M’s are intimate.

It’s rare Ms. Brown and I get to spend time together without some colorful characters barging in. – Ms. Green pic.twitter.com/hnoktsAgAW — M&M'S (@mmschocolate) June 28, 2015

Mars added the makeovers – past, present and future – will include an “updated tone of voice” to make people feel “inclusive, welcoming, and unifying” while hewing to its past penchant toward “wit and humor.”

To that end, newcomer Purple will release a music single and video.

Mars says the musical debut entitled, “I’m Just Gonna Be Me” features saxophonist Grace Kelly, dance and choreography masters Devin Santiago and Colo Cag, opera singer Anthony Roth Costanzo, and “special appearances by the rest of the M&M’S crew including Red, Yellow, Orange, Brown, Blue and Green.”