Billy Eichner Box Office Bust ‘Bros’ Used a ‘$30,000 Butt Rig’ in a Sex Scene that was Cut from the Film

A sex scene in actor Billy Eichner’s Bros, which involved a “$30,000 butt rig” to simulate rimming, was cut out of the film, because another show “beat us to the punch.”

“We were going to shoot a rim job moment, but then White Lotus beat us to the punch, so we cut that,” Eichner told Entertainment Weekly of a sex scene between his actor Luke Macfarlane’s characters.

The actor went on to joke that they used producer Judd Apatow’s “ass as the model” for the device, which Macfarlane said he tried to put his mouth on while “two puppeteers” moved it from the other side of the bed.

“I said to Nick [Bros director Nicholas Stoller] and Luke, I was like, this movie won’t be complete until Luke’s entire fist is in my mouth, and we went from there,” Eichner added of the sex scene.

“There were certain positions we thought might be funny, we were right about some of those, we were wrong about some of those, and all of a sudden, you know, out of nowhere, Luke will take your foot and put it in his face, and you go from there,” Eichner continued, adding that there was also “some spitting that got cut” from the final version.

Eichner also said “We had one young, straight, 20-something guy in Chicago at a focus group,” and that he asked him, “What’d you think of the sex scenes between me and Luke?” who replied, stating, “It kind of reminded me of Jackass.”

Eichner’s $22 million LGBTQ romantic comedy made an abysmal $4 million in its Box Office debut over the weekend.

In response to the film’s poor performance, Eichner, who has spent years attacking conservatives, Christianity, and just about anybody who disagrees with him politically, appeared to blame (at least) two things: homophobia and “straight people in a certain parts of the country.”

