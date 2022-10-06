Model Gigi Hadid Attacks Kanye West After Fashion Journalist’s Meltdown Over ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt

Model Gigi Hadid attacked Grammy-winning recording artist and billionaire fashion mogul Kanye West, calling him a “bully and a joke” over his response to fashion journalist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson having a meltdown in reaction to him sporting “White Lives Matter” apparel on Monday.

West responded to the fashion journalist’s criticism of his “White Lives Matter” clothing by ridiculing her in since-deleted social media posts, according to a report by Page Six. He also shared a photo of Karefa-Johnson and claimed that Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour would hate her boots.

Karefa-Johnson also reportedly took to her Instagram Stories, where she referred to West — and others — wearing the “White Lives Matter” shirt as an “incredibly irresponsible and dangerous act.”

“The t-shirts this man conceived, produced, and shared with the world are pure violence,” she added. “As we all work through the trauma of this moment, especially those of us who suffered in that room, let’s have some grace for one another.”

Hadid reacted to West calling out Karefa-Johnson, writing, “You wish u had a percentage of her intellect.”

“You have no idea haha…. If there’s actually a point to any of your shit she might be the only person that could save u,” Hadid added. “As if the ‘honor’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion ..? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.”

West fired back at Hadid in an Instagram post, suggesting that she and others are hypocrites, because they have stayed silent regarding certain matters that they deem morally wrong, but publicly proclaim their opinions only when it sems safe to do so.

“I wonder what Gigi and Venus’s perspectives were when I didn’t know where my child was on her birthday,” West wrote in all-caps. “Gabby told me that she disagreed with that (and that’s me putting it in a nice way) she said it was on her group chats.”

“So why did everyone feel so free to attack me about my t shirt, but Candace Owens was the only public figure to say that it was wrong for the Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter,” the rapper continued.

“Or we just chime in when we want to tear a black man down for actually having a different political opinion,” West added.

West went on to address everyone else in the audience that was “so outraged” about his t-shirt,” saying, “where was you when I couldn’t see my kids — I went public in hope of public support at that time.”

Candace Owens, who was also seen wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt alongside West on Monday, commented on West’s Instagram post, writing, “My bigger question for GiGi is whether or not she felt it was bullying when Pete had your childrens name carved into his neck and was walking around with that after 6 minutes of dating Kim.”

“I like Gigi,” she added. “Excited to see that she’s weighing in on bullies in Hollywood now bc everyone seemed pretty tight lipped and not too concerned about ‘mental health’ when a man had to watch the media pretend it was normal for another man to tattoo his children’s names onto his body. Was that ‘trauma’ or ‘violence’?”

