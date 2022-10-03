Kanye West Wears ‘White Lives Matter’ Sweater at His YZY Fashion Show in Paris

Grammy-winning recording artist and billionaire fashion mogul Kanye West was seen wearing a sweatshirt with the words “White Lives Matter” written on the back of it.

West was seen wearing the “White Lives Matter” sweater at his YZY season 9 presentation in Paris, France, on Monday, according to a report by Complex.

The rapper was not the only one wearing the phrase on his shirt, as other models in the presentation were reportedly wearing “variations of the same design, the report adds.

Conservative firebrand Candace Owens was also seen at the event, wearing a t-shirt with the same verbiage on it.

While addressing the audience, West reportedly spoke about how some news outlets had focused on the delayed start time of his previous events, and explained that the delays were due to him trying to “present the best idea.”

Last month, West said he terminated the contract between his company Yeezy and Gap Inc., in part, because “they have a lot of commitments to China,” and he wanted to “bring industry back to America.”

Also last month, the rapper proclaimed that “Hollywood is a giant brothel” and “pornography destroyed my family,” adding that he wants to stay in his kids’ lives.

Earlier this year, West said that Kim Kardashian put their daughter North West on TikTok without his consent, asking the Internet for advice regarding how to get his daughter off the Chinese-owned social media platform.

