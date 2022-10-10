Nolte: Woke ‘Bros’ Fails to Pass $10M In Second Weekend

The gay romantic-comedy Bros is not just a box office flop; it is a stunning failure that proves just how much the American people — including gay people — resent woke propaganda. It also proves how little influence the media and celebrities have.

Bros sports a production and promotion budget that likely hovers in the $75 to $100 million range. As far as free promotion from the corrupt media, the corrupt entertainment media, and corrupt critics, there’s no way to calculate such largesse.

Every cylinder was firing perfectly to turn Bros into a game-changer and a cultural moment that would blow the doors open for more gay movies that offer explicit gay sex, including the sight of four naked men having an orgy.

Yes, this is how deluded our “experts” and “elites” have become. This is how insulated and bubbled the entertainment community is. They honestly believed America was not only ready for but chomping at the bit to watch a movie filled with woke talking points and graphic gay sex.

Yes, because there’s nothing more relaxing and entertaining, and there is no better way to escape the real world than watching four guys have sex on a giant screen.

The reality, of course, is that after two weekends of release in 3,356 theaters, Bros has grossed just $8.9 million.

After two weekends, Bros has not even cracked $9 million, much less double digits.

A lack of awareness certainly isn’t a problem.

Everyone knows about Bros.

Last weekend, after the anti-science star and co-writer of Bros, Billy Eichner, blamed his flop on homophobia, the movie became a huge part of the national conversation.

Still, no one went to see it, proving controversy sells everyone except explicit gay sex.

And when I say no one went to see it, I include gay people.

Sorry, Billy, even gays are staying home in droves.

So why are gay people snubbing Bros?

Because people are people are people. I don’t care what your sexual preferences or skin colors are. As human beings, especially as Americans, we have so much more in common than not. And I think on the issue of Bros, men and women, gay and straight, black and white, can agree that 1) no one wants to see Billy Eichner naked, and 2) nothing is entertaining about being lectured to by privileged Hollywood millionaires.

