Joe Biden Fundraises in Hollywood with Nancy Pelosi for Midterms as Inflation Reaches New Highs

President Joe Biden arrived in Los Angeles on Thursday to attend a big ticket midterm fundraiser for Democrats at a time when his approval numbers are stuck at embarrassingly low levels and more bad inflation news is hammering average Americans.

After attending an event promoting radical leftist L.A. mayoral candidate Karen Bass (D), Biden is expected to join House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) at a fundraiser for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, with tickets starting $5,000 per person and rising as high as $50,000 per couple to host, according to a Deadline report.

All attendees must be fully vaccinated, including a booster shot, the invitation reportedly states.

The event will help raise money for Democrat House candidates.

While no celebrity attendees have yet been announced for the event, the fundraiser will be held in Brentwood, an area that is home to numerous stars and other Hollywood elites.

In the past, Biden has typically drawn strong Hollywood support, especially among studio heads and talent agency executives.

The splashy fundraiser comes as American consumers are once again being walloped by soaring prices.

As Breitbart News reported, prices surged in September, rising 8.2 percent compared to a year earlier. Core CPI, which doesn’t take into account food and energy prices, rose 6.6 percent compared to a year ago — the highest rate of core inflation since 1982.

On Friday, Biden is scheduled to travel to Orange County before heading to Oregon.

As Breitbart News reported, Biden was last in L.A. in June, partying it up with Hollywood elites at a fundraiser hosted by Democrat mega-donor billionaire Haim Saban and his wife, Cheryl.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com