Consumer Prices Surge Higher Than Expected, Up 8.2%

Prices paid by U.S. households surged higher in September as a wide range of goods and services became more expensive.

Prices rose 8.2 percent compared with a year earlier, the latest Consumer Price Index showed on Tuesday, evidence that the price stability sought by the Federal Reserve remains an elusive and distant destination.

Compared with August, prices were up 0.4 percent, the Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics said.

Core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, rose 6.6 percent compared with a year ago. That is the highest rate of core inflation since 1981, surpassing the recent 6.4 percent highs hit in February and March. For the month, core prices were up 0.6 percent.

Economists had expected the index to be up 0.2 percent on a monthly basis and 8.1 percent compared with a year ago. Core CPI was forecast as rising 0.4 percent month-to-month and 6.5 percent compared to a year ago.

The monthly figures show inflation is accelerating. After falling to zero in July, the headline consumer price index has risen for two straight months. In August it was rising at a 0.12 percent rate. Core prices were up 0.31 percent in July and 0.56 percent in August.

The year-over-year headline figure was slightly below the 8.3 percent recorded in September but the core figure was higher than August’s 6.5 percent.

Food prices rose 0.8 percent in September, matching the previous month’s figure. Compared with a year ago, prices are up 11.2 percent. Prices of food purchased for home consumption—known to the rest of us as groceries—rose 0.7 percent for the second straight month. These are up 13.0 percent compared with a year ago.

There was some cooling of inflation in core goods, excluding energy and food. The monthly figure was flat, down from 0.5 percent a month ago. On a 12-month basis, core goods prices are up 6.6 percent. Clothing prices fell 0.3 percent in September and are up 5.5 percent from a year ago. New vehicle prices rose 0.7 percent and are up 9.4 percent from a year ago. Used cars and trucks prices fell 1.1 percent but are up 7.2 percent from a year ago.

Core services, which exclude energy services, rose by a sharp 0.8 percent for the month and are up 6.7 percent from a year ago. The medical care index rose 0.8 percent in September. The shelter index rose 0.7 percent for the second month in a row and is now up 6.6 percent from a year ago.

The news sent stock prices plunging, as investors revised their views of the likely path of the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes to reflect more inflation and higher rates. The market-implied odds of a 75 basis point hike at the Fed’s next meeting rose from 84 percent on Wednesday to 99 percent. The odds of another 75-point hike in December nearly doubled to 62 percent.

The economy has been experiencing the worst inflation in over forty years. Excluding this year, the September year-over-year figure is the highest since 1981. After initially declaring that inflation would be transitory last year, the Fed is now engaged in a pitched battle for price stability that chairman Jerome Powell has warned will inflict pain on businesses and households.