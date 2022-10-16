Report: Would-Be Intruder Nabbed Outside Kim Kardashian Residence

A man was arrested Saturday after wandering onto Kim Kardashian’s Hidden Hills property north of Los Angeles unannounced and uninvited, according to a report of the incident.

TMZ outlines the accused allegedly made it past her gated Malibu community entrance and found his way to Kim’s mansion.

Security guards were further reported to have halted the intruder mere steps from the reality TV mega star and fashion mogul’s front door.

Members of the same protection team were able to subdue the man after a tussle and he was arrested that morning around 11am, sources informed TMZ.

It is not currently known whether Kim or her children – North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three – were on the property at the time.

The Daily Mail reports after being removed from the scene in handcuffs, the intruder – whom insiders allege was besotted with Kim – was charged with trespassing and battery.

Apparently sheriff’s deputies in the area were already aware of this particular man, whom they previously spotted in surveillance footage.

TMZ claimed in its report this is actually “the third such stalking incident tied to Kim and her house … and it was the same situation with the others as well.”