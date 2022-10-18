Watch: Ron DeSantis Makes Surprise Appearance at Lynyrd Skynyrd Concert, Crowd Chants ‘USA!’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) made a surprise appearance at a recent Lynyrd Skynyrd concert in Hollywood, Florida, where the stunned crowd erupted in loud applause and chanted “USA!”

DeSantis appeared onstage with his wife, Casey, and their children, during the band’s show Sunday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Watch below:

Lynyrd Skynyrd has made no secret of its admiration of De Santis.

Earlier this year, lead singer Johnny Van Zant and his brother, Donny Van Zant, released a new single dedicated to the governor titled “Sweet Florida.”

The song includes the lyrics: “You can take it to the bank, he don’t care what Brandon thinks at the White House / He’s fighting for the right to keep our state free / Well he’s taking on the swamp and he’s calling out Dr. Fauci / He’s the only one fighting for you and me.”

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis has reportedly announced that the Jacksonville band has donated $100,000 to help those affected by Hurricane Ian, with the amount matched by the Seminole tribe.

Ron DeSantis, who is in the midst of his re-election campaign, has been leading his opponent, far-left Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL), by comfortable margins in recent surveys.

As Breitbart News reported, the Republican governor is leading Crist by five percentage points, garnering 50 percent support to the Democrat’s 45 percent, in an Insider Advantage/FOX 35 Orlando survey.

Another survey from Echelon Insights shows DeSantis enjoying a ten-point advantage, leading Crist 52 percent to 42 percent.

