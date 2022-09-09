Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) continues to lead his Democrat challenger Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) in the Sunshine State’s gubernatorial race, an Insider Advantage/FOX 35 Orlando survey shows.

The survey shows the Republican governor leading Crist by five percentage points, garnering 50 percent support to the Democrat’s 45 percent.

It was taken September 5-6 among 550 likely voters, with a margin of error is 4.2 percent

This particular survey showed Crist taking what the outlet described as a “slight lead” among independents, although DeSantis leads in every single age group and boasts a double-digit lead among Hispanic and Latino voters — “nearly 20 points.”

The latter is significant and reflects the trend seen in Miami-Dade County, where more Hispanic voters are registered as Republicans than as Democrats. Further, the state as a whole is moving in that direction, as registered Republicans continue to outnumber Democrats by well over 260,000.

The poll comes weeks after the official start of Crist’s general election campaign, in which he has focused on insulting millions of voters while praising President Biden.

“Those who support the governor should stay with him and vote for him, and I don’t want your vote,” Crist stated last month, insulting millions of Florida voters.

“If you have that hate in your heart, keep it there. I want the vote of the people of Florida who care about our state. Good Democrats. Good independents. Good Republicans. Unify with this ticket,” he begged:

Crist: "Those who support DeSantis should stay with him and vote for him and I don't want your vote. If you have that hate in your heart, keep it there." pic.twitter.com/S0B93bw52i — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 24, 2022

When Crist is not attempting to describe DeSantis as “the biggest threat to democracy we’ve seen since Trump,” he is heaping praise on Biden. Most recently, the Democrat stated that he was “so damn proud” of Biden for having the “courage” to deliver an angry anti-MAGA speech, in which the president described MAGA Republicans as a great threat to the country.

“God love him. God love him, and I do,” Crist said of Biden. “And he’s told it straight. Democracy is at stake. … Our freedoms are at stake. And the President laid it out, and he couldn’t hold back and I’m so damn proud of him for it.”

“We have to have that kind of courage and just tell it like it is. I’m gonna be a happy guy. You know, I’m a nice fella. But don’t ever confuse my kindness with weakness. We’re gonna take it to them,” he added.

Charlie Cringe worshipping Joe Biden again: "How many of you saw Biden’s speech last night on national TV? God love him. He told it straight… The president laid it out, he didn’t hold back and I am so damn proud of him for it.” 🙄 pic.twitter.com/uFlcaUMtiO — DeSantis War Room (@DeSantisWarRoom) September 6, 2022

After Crist formally won the Democrat nomination, DeSantis urged Floridians to “put on the full armor of God, as we will fight tooth and nail to protect Florida from the destructive agenda of Joe Biden and his number one ally in Florida, Charlie Crist.”