Howard Stern: Kanye West ‘Used to Be Fun Crazy, Now He’s Like Hitler’

Radio shock-jock Howard Stern compared rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West to Adolf Hitler, stating, “Kanye used to be fun crazy, now he’s like Hitler.” Stern also lamented people excusing West’s anti-Semitic comments by claiming that he has “mental health” issues.

“I almost don’t want to give any energy to this Kanye West character. I don’t know much about Kanye West. I’m not big into the rap scene, but — I’m really tired of people excusing his behavior, by saying, ‘Well, he’s just mentally ill,'” Stern said during Wednesday’s episode of The Howard Stern Show.

At that point, Stern’s co-host Robin Quivers, chimed in, stating, “So was Hitler, but somebody elected him to run a country.”

“Yeah, exactly,” Stern said. “The shit that he’s spewing — I’m talking about his latest wacky, anti-Semitic rant that he seems to feel really free to spout, and a lot of media organizations are giving him attention with it.”

“And, rightly so,” Stern added. “I mean, they’re exposing him. I don’t have any problem with that, but, boy, what this guy’s into, it’s the same old stuff with the Jews, you know. Growing up Jewish, I gotta tell you, I caught so much horseshit in my life for that.”

Stern also brought up West’s recent interview with Chris Cuomo, saying, “Kanye was on the Chris Cuomo show, and good lord, you gotta hear the shit this guy’s into.”

“And fuck this ‘mental illness’ self defense thing that he’s into, you know, like, ‘Oh yeah, he’s just mentally ill. Don’t worry about it,'” Stern added. “If he’s so mentally ill. Why don’t they appoint a conservator over his money like they did with the poor Britney Spears?”

Stern then played a clip from the Cuomo interview in which West attacked what he called the “Jewish underground media mafia” for never referring to him as a billionaire or tycoon.

In the clip, West said:

When I wore the “White Lives Matter” t-shirt, the Jewish underground media mafia already started attacking me. They canceled my store, SoFi Stadium shows, they had the press keep the “crazy” narrative going. They never call me a billionaire — “tycoon,” “billionaire,” “visionary,” “inventor.” These are never used. If you go to, like, New York Times or Wall Street Journal, whatever, they always say “the rapper,” it was hard enough for us to get “fashion designer.”

“And guess what, douchebag? When they write about me, they call me ‘the shock jock.’ You don’t have control over — you’re a rapper. That is what you are. That’s how you became famous,” Stern reacted.

“And if a newspaper article doesn’t point out the fact that you’re some sort of designer or genius, maybe that’s not because he’s Jewish, but maybe because he just doesn’t put that much thought into who the fuck you are and what your business is,” Stern continued.

“This is so depressing,” Stern added. “Kanye used to be fun crazy. Now he’s like Hitler.”

