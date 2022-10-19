‘The Legislative Act of My P***y’: Britney Spears Posts Bizarre Nude Again

Pop star Britney Spears posted yet another bizarre nude of herself on social media this week while employing pornographic language.

Shared on her Twitter page, the photo featured Britney Spears sprawled out naked on the bed while her hand covered her nipple and her thigh covered her nether region. “I have a premiere for a movie this week ‘THE LEGISLATIVE ACT OF MY PUSSY’ !!!!” she captioned.

Spears’ latest post represents a pattern going all the way back to when she celebrated the ending of her father’s conservatorship by posting nude photos of herself, a trend she has gleefully continued for nearly a year. As Breitbart News reported in May, her fans eventually became so panicked by the behavior that they begged her to stop:

Panicked Britney Spears fans took to social media to beg the pop star to stop after she posted twelve nude photos for her 40.9 million Instagram followers.

While some fans commended her posts, others pleaded with the star to stop posting such images, and implored her to think of her children. “I don’t know why people keep cheering her on. She’s clearly not functioning well,” one Instagram user wrote. “Stop it Brit, think about your kids,” another commented. “Babydoll you need some real friends. Friends don’t let you post stuff like this. I mean that with love — think about your babies,” another wrote.

In August of this year, Britney Spears publicly smeared the Catholic Church for not hastily marrying her and now-husband Sam Asghari upon request. According to Spears, the church asked that she become Catholic while presumably undergoing marriage preparation.

“I wanted to go every Sunday… it’s beautiful and they said it was temporarily shut down due to COVID!!!! Then 2 years later when I wanted to get married there they said I had to be catholic and go through TEST!!!!” Spears said.

“Isn’t church supposed to be open to all????” she questioned.

In order to be married in the Catholic Church, at least one person in the couple has to have been baptized Catholic or to have converted to Catholicism. Though Spears expressed interest in Catholicism after having been raised Baptist, she never formally joined the Church while Asghari has expressed no public religious affiliation, with reports indicating his parents were Muslim.