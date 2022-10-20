Los Angeles Crime Wave Hits Singer Lana Del Rey: Laptop with 200-Page Book, New Music Stolen from Car

The Los Angeles crimewave hit another prominent celebrity: singer Lana Del Rey, who had her laptop with a 200-page book and new music stolen from her car in a ritzy neighborhood.

According to the “Summertime Sadness” singer, she parked her car on Melrose Place in Los Angeles and left it for just a few minutes only to have the windows smashed in and her backpack stolen.

“A few months ago, I parked my car on Melrose Place [in Los Angeles] and I stepped away for a minute,” she said in an Instagram Live video. “And the one time I left my backpack inside my car someone broke all of the windows and took it.”

Lana said the backpack contained her laptop along with multiple hard drives and camcorders, the contents of which contained new music and a 200-page book that she did not have backed up.

“I had to remotely wipe the computer that had my 200-page book for Simon and Schuster—which I didn’t have backed up on the cloud,” she continued. “And despite that, people are still able to remotely access my phone and leak our songs and personal photos.”

Lana, however, said she will persist and release her ninth studio album.

“I just want to mention that despite all of this happening, I am confident in the record to come—despite so many safety factors in so many different levels,” she said. “I really want to persist and make the best art I can.”

As for her book, Lana said she will have to start it all over again.

“I think it’s important to say it is a bit of a roadblock in terms of the creative process,” she added. “I don’t even think a plea for respect for some privacy would do anything but I do want to be honest about the fact I have concerns over what’s going to be put out there.”

The notoriously liberal rich elite of Los Angeles began shifting their tune on the issue of violent crime this past year after several violent confrontations in wealthy neighborhoods like Beverly Hills, leading to the rise of billionaire Rick Caruso.

As Breitbart News reported, several celebrities have found themselves in near-violent or all-out violent altercations in recent months:

In February, a man was arrested after targeting White Lotus and Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario’s house with a loaded gun. The gunman went to the actress’ home, where he stood outside, screaming. Also in February, fashion mogul, model, and tattoo icon Kat Von D’s Los Angeles home was burglarized by an intruder who said he wanted to use the bathroom. Von D had also recently announced that she would be leaving California and moving to Indiana part-time due to the state’s “tyrannical government overreach.” That same month, rapper Kodak Black was shot in the leg outside of an afterparty hosted by singer Justin Bieber in Los Angeles. In November, television host and actor Terrence Jenkins — better known as Terrence J — narrowly escaped an armed follow-home robbery attempt in which a gunman shot at him.

In July of this year, Lana Del Rey obtained a restraining order against an alleged stalker who had stolen her car.