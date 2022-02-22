Man Arrested After Targeting Actress Alexandra Daddario’s House with Gun

A man has been arrested after targeting White Lotus and Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario’s house with a loaded gun. The gunman went to the actress’ house, where he stood outside and began screaming, according to a report by TMZ.

Los Angeles police rushed to Daddario’s house, where they found Colorado man David Adam Cako standing outside. When Cako refused to leave, he was detained by police while officers searched his vehicle, where they found a loaded handgun.

The 24-year-old was then arrested for possession of a concealed firearm. Cako has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

It remains unclear if Daddario or her fiancé producer Andrew Form — whom she got engaged to in December — was at the house at the time of the incident.

The police arrived at the star’s home after receiving a 911 call for help, reports the Los Angeles Times. The LAPD said that around 11 a.m., someone called to report a man knocking at the door of Daddario’s residence.

The incident comes after the actress’ success in the hit HBO series White Lotus.

Daddario is simply the latest victim of the crime wave sweeping the Democrat-controlled city of Los Angeles.

Last week, rapper Kodak Black was shot in the leg outside of an afterparty hosted by singer Justin Bieber in Los Angeles.

Earlier this month, fashion mogul, model, and tattoo icon Kat Von D’s Los Angeles home was burglarized by an intruder who said he wanted to use the bathroom.

In November, television host and actor Terrence Jenkins — better known as Terrence J — narrowly escaped an armed follow-home robbery attempt in which a gunman shot at him.

Los Angeles has also been plagued in recent months, with homicides, violent crimes, and gun violence all up.

