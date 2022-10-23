‘Yecosystem’: Kanye West Planning His Own ‘Universe’ with Branded Food and Homes

Amid an escalating cancel culture campaign that has seen key business partners sever ties with him, Kanye West is reportedly laying the foundation for what appears to be a self-contained business universe called the “Yecosystem” or “Yeezyverse” that will offer branded homes, food, retail stores, and more.

The “Yecosystem” or “Yeezyverse” is actually intended to be a physical place, sources told Rolling Stone. The first community formed around the fledgling West brand is already in development, with an initial campus set to open as early as next month.

In September, West filed a group of trademark applications under the names “Yecosystem” and “Yeezyverse,” which, sources told Rolling Stone, are a step toward the billionaire’s vision of his own self-contained “universe.”

The applications, filed on September 23 by West’s company Mascotte Holdings, reportedly include 13 different sets of protections for items and services including branded food and beverages, retail stores, and an online presence bearing Ye’s name.

The “self-sustained enterprise” is aiming to offer enough branded businesses to be self-sufficient and act as a small city run entirely by West’s brands, Rolling Stone reported.

“He’s trying to do shit that people couldn’t even conceive of and he’s trying to make it happen,” the magazine reported sources saying. “He comes from a good place. It’s definitely his goal that everything that people touch that’s his is a good thing and has a good impact on the world.”

Kanye West is currently in the midst of a media firestorm for a series of anti-semitic comments he made in recent days. As Breitbart News reported, two behemoths of the fashion world — Vogue magazine and Balenciaga — have reportedly stated they will no longer work with Kanye West after the billionaire rapper and fashion mogul disparaged Jewish people and spread the conspiracy theory that black Americans are the true Israelites of the Hebrew Bible.

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel has demanded a complete corporate boycott of West, saying companies including Apple, Spotify, and Adidas should cut ties with him.

