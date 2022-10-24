Taylor Swift Casts Female-to-male Transgender Model as Love Interest in ‘Midnights’ Music Video

Pop superstar Taylor Swift has teamed up with transgender model-performer Laith Ashley for an upcoming music video tied to her new album Midnights in which the female-t0-male performer plays Swifts’s romantic interest.

In a recent Instagram post, Taylor Swift, whose fan base is primarily teenage girls, shared a teaser trailer for a series of music videos she has shot for Midnights. The footage includes a scene of Swift and Ashley in bed together, with Swift caressing Ashely’s back.

The teaser lists Ashley’s name in the end credits.

Watch below:

taylors love interest in one of the videos is transgender actor/model Laith Ashley and im crying pic.twitter.com/a8jyQG9o5o — hayden (sexy baby) (@tayslondonboy) October 21, 2022

Laith Ashley De La Cruz was born a girl but now identifies as a man. Ashley’s modeling career includes underwear shoots for Calvin Klein and Diesel.

In 2016, Ashely became a principal cast member in the Oxygen reality series Strut, which followed the lives of a group of trans models.

As Breitbart News reported, Taylor Swift has embraced left-wing politics and woke-ism in recent years. In 2020, she officially endorsed Joe Biden’s bid for the White House, placing her enormous star power and influencer status in service of the Democratic presidential ticket. At the time, Swift said abortion and gay rights were among her top issues in choosing a candidate.

During the 2020 presidential race, Swift lashed out at then-President Donald Trump on social media. In one rant, she accused him of “stoking the fires of white supremacy,” warning “we will vote you out in November.”

