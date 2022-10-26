Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Halloween Conspiracy ‘Theory’ After Fentanyl Seized in Candy at LAX

Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel mocked Republicans on Tuesday for a conspiracy “theory” about fentanyl being smuggled in children’s Halloween candy — several days after officials at LAX seized 12,000 fentanyl pills that were disguised as popular candy.

In his opening monologue, Kimmel blasted Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, for saying that parents should be vigilant because of fentanyl made in China and smuggled via Mexico in Halloween candy supplies this year.

Kimmel mocked Walker as “a man who couldn’t locate Mexico or China on a map of Mexico and China,” and compared the theory to a scene in It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. He also mocked the effects of fentanyl, saying that the symptoms of its use — “sedation, drowsiness, dizziness, and confusion” — sounded like Walker.

Over 100,000 Americans died from fentanyl last year.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department reported:

On October 19, 2022, at approximately 0730 hours, LA County Sheriff’s Narcotics Bureau Detectives and Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) agents assigned to a task force at the Los Angeles International Airport seized approximately 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills. The suspect attempted to go through TSA screening with several bags of candy and miscellaneous snacks with the intent of boarding a plane. However, it was discovered that inside the “Sweetarts”, “Skittles”, and “Whoppers” candy boxes were fentanyl pills and not candy. The suspect fled prior to being detained by law enforcement but has been identified and the investigation is on-going.

With Halloween approaching, parents need to make sure they are checking their kids candy and not allowing them to eat anything until it has been inspected by them. If you find anything in candy boxes that you believe might be narcotics, do not touch it and immediately notify your local law enforcement agency.

The Wrap, a left-leaning publication, joined Kimmel in mocking Walker and the “conspiracy theory” about Halloween candy, saying it was “a conspiracy theory with no real basis in fact that politicians of both parties have unfortunately taken seriously.”

