Country singer Luke Bryan has hit back against critics of his decision to bring Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis out onto the stage at his Jacksonville concert Friday night to raise money for Hurricane Ian victims.

Over the weekend, leftists all over social media trashed Luke Bryan after footage emerged of him welcoming DeSantis on stage, to the sound of cheering fans.

“We’re going to have some fun and we’re going to raise some money tonight for the great state of Florida,” Bryan told attendees. “Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the stage Governor Ron DeSantis.”

DeSantis ran out onto the stage and embraced Bryan as the auditorium roared with cheers and applause.

DeSantis just walked out on stage at Luke Bryan. It’s deafening in here. pic.twitter.com/WHelgPCxM1 — Bonnie Upright, APR (@bonnieupright) October 29, 2022

In response to his critics, Bryan said in a statement on Sunday that he simply wanted to help raise awareness for hurricane relief and that he had no intention of wading into politics, referring to DeSantis as a “polarizing figure.”

“I typically don’t respond to stuff when I’m getting a rundown on a social platform but here’s the deal. I understand Governor DeSantis is a very polarizing figure,” he said. “But I grew up in a country where if a governor asks you if they can come and raise awareness to help victims of a natural disaster you help.”

“I have generally stayed out of politics throughout my career,” he continued. “I knew people would chatter about this but for me, the more important piece was if I am going to come back there a few weeks after a large portion of people have been affected by a natural disaster in a state where people have been good to me this felt right. Raise awareness, have a little fun between the GA and FL college fans before the game and do what I love on stage.”

“This is all I am saying about this. I’ll be outdoors with my boys. Enjoy your Sunday,” he continued.