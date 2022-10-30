A dancer who was a cast member of the film Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights testified in court Thursday that during the film’s production, Harvey Weinstein isolated her, then masturbated while using his weight to hold her down on a bed.

The witness going by the name “Ashley M” in court, told the court that she was hired as a dancer for the 2004 film produced by Weinstein’s company, Mirimax, but during the production in Puerto Rico in 2003 she came to the attention of Weinstein, the New York Post reported.

The witness continued saying that Weinstein asked to talk to her outside the studio and, once they were alone, told her he wanted her to give him a “naked massage.”

The then 22-year-old said that Weinstein told her that acquiescing to his demands would help her career.

“He said it would just be a naked massage … and not to worry about it,” Ashley M. said in tears during the court proceedings. “He said, ‘Look at Gwyneth Paltrow and what it did for her career.'”

The witness said that she at first turned him down and returned to the filming, but later, during the dinner break, she was pulled aside by Weinstein and his assistant, Bonnie Hung.

They told her that she should accompany them to his car where Hung assured her they would only talk about the dancer’s future.

“I gave (Hung) a look like, ‘Can you help me’ with my eyes,” Ashley M. testified. “She looked me in the eyes and said, “Don’t worry. I will be with you the entire time. He just wants to talk about projects.'”

Ashley M went with Weinstein and Hung because she felt assured that nothing would happen. But when the car stopped, the three went into a private hotel room, and Hung closed the door behind them when Ashley and Weinstein entered the bedroom.

The witness added that Weinstein quickly became sexually aggressive.

“He said, ‘It’s not like we’re having sex … it’s naked cuddling,’” Ashley M. claimed. “I was like really scared. I didn’t know what to do. I said stop. I just remember in my head saying, ‘What do I do?’ I knew he was just really big and Bonnie most likely was out there. I didn’t know what to do.”

She added that she was a slight 115 pounds during that 2003 production and Weinstein physically overpowered her and pinned her to a bed. He then began masturbating over her torso and breasts, she claimed.

“He said, ‘It’s OK, it’s not like we’re having sex,'” Ashley M. explained. “He ejaculated on me … on my breasts and some got on my face.”

The witness said that after it was over, she cleaned up, got dressed, and when she exited the room, Hung was standing there waiting for them.

Ashley M added that she told production bosses about what Weinstein did earlier in the day, but never bothered telling anyone about the hotel room incident because she felt no one would do anything.

“I felt like, at the time, everyone was afraid for their careers,” she told Deputy District Attorney Marlene Martinez . “No one helped me at the dinner. Why would they help me now?”

Weinstein has not been charged for the alleged assault on Ashley M, but prosecutors are allowed to bring in witnesses to testify about “prior bad acts” to show a pattern of behavior.

The former Hollywood power producer’s legal team is claiming that each woman who had a sexual encounter with Weinstein engaged in “transactional sex” to further their career and that all of them knew exactly what they were doing.

“Look at my client,” Weinstein attorney Mark Werksman told the jury last week. “He’s not Brad Pitt or George Clooney. Do you think these beautiful women had sex with him because he’s hot? No, it’s because he’s powerful.”

As Breitbart News has reported, Harvey Weinstein was convicted in 2020 of rape and sexual assault in a New York criminal trial. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison. And if convicted in the current L.A. trial, he could end up spending the rest of his life in jail.

