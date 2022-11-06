Actor Jim Carrey Breaks Pledge to Stop Posting Political Cartoons — Again

Actor Jim Carrey, who previously announced that he will no longer be posting political cartoons, broke his pledge (again) by posting a cartoon featuring wolves tearing apart the Statue of Liberty while U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland appears to run away in fear.

“Behold, Merrick Garland, democracy dies… while you cross your t’s and dot your i’s,” Carrey captioned the image.

Behold, Merrick Garland, democracy dies… while you cross your t’s and dot your i’s. pic.twitter.com/5idn35CGsu — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 5, 2022

The cartoon appears to be echoing sentiments from other far-left influencers, such as actor John Cusack, who say Garland is taking too long to charge former President Donald Trump with a crime.

Last year, the Liar Liar star announced that he would no longer be posting political cartoons — echoing a vow he made and soon broke in early 2020.

“Hey folks… for the past 4yrs, among other commitments, I put considerable effort into this collection of political protest cartoons,” Carrey said at the time. “It truly feels as though you and I have crossed an ocean of outrage together… but something tells me it’s time to rest my social media gavel and reclaim a little neurological bandwidth.”

The Dumb and Dumber star went on to say that he did not mean to ignore his “main Twitter followers” over the years by having what appeared to be an incessant need to post politically-charged artwork to his account.

“If it seemed like I was ignoring my main Twitter followers here and outside the US and Canada in my quest to rid our democracy of ‘Orange Julius Caesar’ and his Empire of Lies, it was not my intention,” Carrey wrote.

During the Trump administration, the actor perpetually posted crass and gory political cartoons attacking the 45th president, his supporters, and other Republicans.

In one image, Carrey depicted Justice Brett Kavanaugh as a rapist:

Republicans always look out for each other. pic.twitter.com/W6CcLEY6R0 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 17, 2018

Another image shows a cartoon version of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey as a fetus being sucked into a tube.

I think If you’re going to terminate a pregnancy, it should be done sometime before the fetus becomes Governor of Alabama. pic.twitter.com/6QgsY2rMz7 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 18, 2019

Carrey also published a cartoon depicting President Abraham Lincoln sticking the barrel of a rifle into his mouth — appearing to gear up to commit suicide — as the 2020 Republican Nation Convention kicked off.

The Mask star has also posted a grotesque painting depicting a tearful man breathing from a ventilator and wearing a red hat with the words “MAKE AMERICA DIE FOR HIM” on it.

Carrey captioned the image “180,000” deaths and counting. The tweet was published in late August, roughly six months after the Chinese coronavirus began plaguing the United States.

The actor, however, has not similarly blamed President Joe Biden for the coronavirus-related death toll during his administration, which in 10 months surpassed the death toll recorded under Trump in 12 months — despite vaccines being available under Biden.

Instead, Carrey’s political cartoons addressing the issue of the coronavirus all appear to have ceased in 2020.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.