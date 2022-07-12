Actor John Cusack Demands AG Merrick Garland ‘Must Resign’

Actor John Cusack took to Twitter on Monday to call on U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to resign, claiming Garland is “sleepwalking us into fascism” because he hasn’t brought criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.

“Ag garland must resign,” Cusack wrote.

The Hot Tub Time Machine star was responding to leftist and former NBA player Rex Chapman, who tweeted “The former president of the United States of America knew there were armed protesters at his rally on January 6th — and he wanted to go with them to the Capitol, in order to stop the certification of an election he lost.”

“And he’s still walking around, playing golf, chillin,” Chapman added. “For two years now.”

Ag garland must resign https://t.co/XDRJz2ZMyn — John Cusack (@johncusack) July 11, 2022

In another tweet, Cusack responded to a Twitter user, who wrote, “The question is not whether Trump is ‘above the law.’ It’s will he and his conspirators succeed in destroying the rule of law.”

“The answer lies within merrick garland — the ag must uphold his oath — garland sleepwalking us into fascism — the crimes are ongoing,” Cusack responded.

The answer lies with merrick garland – the ag must uphold his oath – garland sleepwalking us into fascism – the crimes are ongoing https://t.co/znxZYlWH88 — John Cusack (@johncusack) July 11, 2022

While left-wing activists and celebrities hype up the January 6 hearings, a recent Politico poll shows that no one appears to be actually listening to the committee.

In October 2021, 67 percent of Republicans said Donald Trump “should run” for president again in 2024. Today, 66 percent say the same. So in essence, the January 6 Committee is a complete flop.

Moreover, another recent poll shows that Americans in general believe the January 6 hearings are partisan in nature, and most believe they are designed to stop Trump from running in 2024, according to July’s I&I/TIPP survey.

In other news, Garland could actually face impeachment proceedings over the Department of Justice’s failure to enforce a federal statute that prevents picketing or parading outside of Supreme Court Justices’ homes, should Republicans take the majority in the House of Representatives in the midterm elections.

