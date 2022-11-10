Actress Patricia Heaton to Christians After ‘Disappointing’ Election: ‘Our Security Does Not Rest in Men or Governments but in God Alone’

Everybody Loves Raymond star Patricia Heaton posted an uplifting Twitter thread on Wednesday urging Christians and conservatives not to get disheartened by the “disappointing” election results.

Heaton, 64, reminded her 474,000 followers that Christians don’t place their trust in the governments of men.

“For those of you who are Christians and who feel disappointed or despairing of the election results, it is a blessing to be reminded that our security does not rest in men or governments, which are finite and will eventually crumble, but in God alone who is ever sustaining,” she wrote on the day after Election Day.

Later, in a reply to a critic of the way the media handled the “red wave” predictions, Heaton added: “I think it is helpful to develop a healthy skepticism of all things media and political. Never buy into what you are being fed by these folks.”

Then, to another fan who wondered if America’s current societal distress is actually part of God’s plans, The Middle star replied that she “absolutely” believes in God’s will.

“I absolutely believe God’s will is at work, regardless of who is in power. Some Christians happy with the results, some Christians sad. But no Christian should put their faith in the government for their hope,” she wrote.

Heaton has been no shrinking violet where he politics and faith come in. She often expresses her views on her social media.

For instance, in Feb. of 2020, she blasted the Democrat Party for its “barbaric platform.”

“I don’t understand why pro-life people want to know if they are ‘welcome’ to join the democrat party,” Heaton tweeted at the time. “Why would any civilized person want to support a barbaric platform that champions abortion for any reason through all nine months funded by taxpayers?”

Heaton also took a swipe at entertainment giant Disney for replacing Tim Allen as the voice of long-time Toy Story character Buzz Lightyear.

“Saw the trailer for Buzz Lightyear and all I can say is Disney/Pixar made a HUGE mistake in not casting my pal @ofctimallen Tim Allen in the role that he originated, the role that he owns,” Heaton tweeted in June.

