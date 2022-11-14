Actress Danica McKellar Says She and Her Family Left Los Angeles for Tennessee

Actress Danica McKellar says her family has left Los Angeles, California, for a life in rural Tennessee, adding, “My Christmas movie characters have rubbed off on me.”

“My husband and I have been wanting more nature for a long time,” McKellar told PEOPLE. “We were kind of ready to not be in a city anymore.”

“For me, honestly, it’s mostly about the backyard,” the Wonder Years star continued, adding that she loves looking at the autumn leaves on her maple trees, which turn shades of “gold and pink and orange and red” — a rare sight in Los Angeles.

McKellar, who has starred in multiple Hallmark Christmas films, also joked that the characters she has played in those movies have “rubbed off” on her.

“I am just loving the fact that my Christmas movie characters have rubbed off on me,” the Christmas at Dollywood star said. “I think it’s just a wonderful example of life imitating art.”

The actress also noted that she’s planning to host a small Thanksgiving at her new home this year to begin making her own holiday memories in her new Tennessee home.”

“I’m gonna have a Christmas tree up probably next week,” she added. “Let’s get this going.”

McKellar also noted that she was drawn to the entertainment aspect that Nashville offers, adding, “Memphis and Nashville are both entertainment cities. They’re known for music.”

“Being from L.A. and being an entertainer, it’s nice to have creative people around,” she said.

McKellar is not the only Hollywood star to have recently moved out of Los Angeles.

Last week, Hollywood actor and stand-up comedian Rob Schneider proclaimed that his family left the “authoritarianism” of California, adding that he would vote for Republican Kari Lake in Arizona’s gubernatorial election. Americans’ lives have been “made more difficult” under Democrat-run states, Schneider asserted.

Last year, fashion mogul, model, and tattoo enthusiast Kat Von D announced she was leaving “corrupt” Los Angeles for good to reopen her business in a small town in Indiana, where she bought a home.

Meanwhile, those who have chosen to stay in the Democrat-controlled city of Los Angeles, which has been plagued with homicides, violent crimes, and gun violence in recent years, have been sharing their dismay regarding the City of Angels.

Last week, Hollywood A-list star Chris Pratt urged L.A. residents to vote for Caruso, citing the city’s “decline into pain and utter disarray.”

In August, Avengers and Captain America star Frank Grillo slammed the city’s leadership after his boxing trainer, Azuma Bennett, was “shot and killed over nothing.” The actor called on “the powers that be” in Los Angeles to “get off their asses and fix this shit.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.