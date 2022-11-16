Disney World Hikes Price of Admission for Second Time This Year amid Impending Layoffs

As it faces an uncertain financial outlook and the prospect of a prolonged recession, the Walt Disney Co. has hiked the price of its admission to its Disney World parks in Orlando, Florida. The price hikes — the second increases in less than. a year — will see the price of admission to the Magic Kingdom soar as high as $189 for peak dates.

News of the price increases comes as Disney CEO Bob Chapek recently warned of impending layoffs and hiring freezes as the woke company deals with a weak profitability outlook.

Walt Disney World Resort will raise the price of admission to all of its parks – the Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, according to multiple reports. The price changes are set to take effect December 8, with prices varying by park and date.

Currently, single-day admission to one of Disney World’s four parks starts at $109 for guests ages 10 and older. The new price structure will range from $109 to $189. The Magic Kingdom will cost between $124 to $189, with the highest price applicable to the nine days around Christmas and New Year’s Day.

The new prices don’t include parking — which costs $25 per day — or add-ons, like the park hopper.

Disney World jacked up prices in February, raising the cost of multi-day passes.

As Breitbart News reported, Disney is facing a shaky financial outlook after reporting quarterly results that disappointed Wall Street, sending its stock plummeting in its worst trading day in decades. Disney revealed that it lost a stunning $1.5 billion on its streaming entertainment services as it seeks to build out Disney+ and Hulu in an effort to compete with Netflix and other streamers.

As a result, the company has begun layoffs, hiring freezes, and a moratorium on non-essential employee travel.

Disney is also hiking the prices of its streaming entertainment services, with the price of a standard Disney+ subscription soaring nearly 40 percent. Hulu is also hiking its prices by more than 15 percent.

The bad financial news comes as Disney continues to embrace woke identity politics by including transgender ideology in its entertainment for children and fighting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over the state’s Parental Rights in Education law.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com