Reality TV Stars Todd and Julie Chrisley Could Spend Decades in Prison for Bank Fraud, Tax Evasion

Reality TV Stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are facing stiff sentences of decades in prison for financial fraud, according to documents that reveal the sentencing recommendations put forward by federal prosecutors.

The stars of the USA Network reality series, Chrisley Knows Best, were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion in June for attempting to defraud local banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans.

The pair have not been sentenced as of yet, but if federal prosecutors get their way, their punishment will find them spending decades behind bars, according to WSB-TV, Atlanta.

The sentencing suggestions are found in a 71-page document obtained by the station that recommends that real-estate mogul Todd Chrisley spend up to 22 years in prison while his wife, Julie, should be handed up to 13 years in jail.

“The seriousness of their actions is further underscored by the fact that neither defendant has expressed remorse for their crimes, instead continuing to blame others for their own criminal conduct. Given the seriousness of the Chrisleys’ crimes, a lengthy period of incarceration is warranted,” the sentencing memorandum notes.

Chrisley’s attorney, though, is urging the courts to take his client’s medical conditions into account when determining the sentencing. The attorney notes that Todd faces serious medical conditions, and that his father died of liver disease, and his brother and 77-year-old mother are currently battling cancer.

The Chrisleys have already been ordered to pay a $17 million judgement and will face their sentencing hearing in court on Nov. 21.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston