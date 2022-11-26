Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning ‘Fame,’ ‘What a Feeling’ Singer, Dies at 63

Nov. 26 (UPI) — Grammy- and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Irene Cara has died at her Florida home at the age of 63, her publicist announced on Twitter Saturday.

This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can’t believe I’ve had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I’ll be reading each and every one of them and know she’ll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans.

She is best known for performing the 1980s anthems “Fame” and “Flashdance… What a Feeling.”

The cause of her death is unknown at this time.

“Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief,” Cara’s representative Judith A. Moose said in a statement.

“She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films.”

In addition to singing, Cara also acted in the miniseries Roots: The Next Generations and movies Sparkle, Fame, DC Cab and Happily Ever After.