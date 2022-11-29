Nolte: Hundreds of Thousands Literally Lose Their Faith in Disney’s ‘Star Wars’

Hundreds of thousands of people in the UK have literally lost their faith in Star Wars.

The numbers do not lie:

Hundreds of thousands of people [390,127] recorded their religious affiliation as a member of the mystical religion from the Star Wars movie series on census forms in 2001 and 2011. That led to “Jedi Knight” being officially recognized with its own category in the data by the Office for National Statistics. The latest results show that England and Wales’s Jedi order fell from 176,000 a decade ago to below 1,600, leading to “Jedi Knight” being aggregated into a “No religion” category. “It’s not so much Return of the Jedi, more the demise of the Jedi,” said a spokesperson for the ONS.

What I find the most striking about this is that this “Jedi Knight” fervor occurred as the terrible George Lucas prequels were being released. The first stinker, The Phantom Menace arrived in 1999. Stinkeroo number two, Attack of the Clones, landed in 2001. Revenge of the Sith hit theaters in 2005.

As bad as those movies were, fans kept the faith.

And now, the faith is dead, with only 1,600 followers.

LucasFilm chief Kathleen Kennedy is worse than Thanos. Thanos set out to destroy 50 percent of what he touched. Kennedy destroys 100 percent.

But I’m sure the Kennedy and the child groomers at Disney are reading this and thinking, Good riddance to these straight, white, male sexists and racists!

Is the whole idea of listing “Jedi Knight” as your religion a bit tongue-in-cheek?

Probably.

But.

However you want to look at it, even if it was all for fun, it reveals people’s passion for the franchise during the aughts. And now, it reveals the death of that passion, how this dreadful, preachy, stupid, agenda-driven trilogy of sequels killed all that passion, that thing that brought nearly 400,000 together in their shared passion.

Those 390,127 people are your fan base, are your acolytes, and they represent $4 million in ticket sales, which doesn’t count the number of times die-hard fans see the movie again and again, and the merchandise they purchase.

Woke groomers at Disney have destroyed The Muppets, Pirates of the Caribbean, Toy Story, and Star Wars as film franchises. But bad things happen when you’re driven by self-righteous hatred and bigotry. No sympathy here. Further, I don’t care. There are plenty of pre-woke movies and TV available. And if I want to see something “new,” there’s plenty of pre-woke stuff I’ve yet to see. Who needs these smug, bigoted perverts? I surely don’t.

