The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) publicly condemned rapper Kanye West’s praise of Hitler during his appearance on the Alex Jones podcast this week.

Released Thursday shortly after clips of West’s interview went viral on social media, the RJC said the interview featured a “disgusting triumvirate of conspiracy theorists, Holocaust deniers, and antisemites.”

“Today’s InfoWars show featuring Alex Jones, Nick Fuentes, and Kanye West – a disgusting triumvirate of conspiracy theorists, Holocaust deniers, and antisemites – was a horrific cesspool of dangerous, bigoted Jew hatred,” the statement said.

“We vehemently condemn those comments and call on all political leaders to reject these messengers of hate and relegate them to the dustbin of history where they belong,” it added.

During the interview, Kanye West took his antisemitism to a whole new level when he expanded beyond his usual references to the “Jewish media” and began praising Hitler while peddling Holocaust denial.

“I like Hitler. … I’m not trying to be shocking; I like Hitler. The Holocaust is not what happened. Let’s look at the facts of that, and Hitler has a lot of redeeming qualities,” West said as he donned a black mask that covered his entire face.

“He had a really cool outfit, and he was a really good architect … and he didn’t kill six million Jews,” West added.

Kanye "Ye" West on Hitler: "He had a really cool outfit and he was a really good architect … and he didn't kill 6 million Jews." pic.twitter.com/BP2xrAQURG — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 1, 2022

West went on to say that Hitler and the Nazis had some positive qualities while claiming that “Jewish people” have tried to dictate whom he will and will not love.

“Well, I see good things about him,” he said. “I love everyone. The Jewish people are not going to tell me, ‘you can love us and or you can love what we’re doing to your contracts, but this guy (Hitler) that invented highways and invented the very microphone that I use as a musician — you cannot say out loud that he ever did anything good.’ I’m done with that. I’m done with the classifications. Every human being has something of value that they bring to the table, especially Hitler.”

The RJC concluded their condemnation of Kanye by saying his praise of Hitler makes him a “repellent bigot.”

“Given his praise of Hitler, it can’t be overstated that Kanye West is a vile, repellent bigot who has targeted the Jewish community with threats and Nazi-style defamation,” he said. “Conservatives who have mistakenly indulged Kanye West must make it clear that he is a pariah. Enough is enough.”