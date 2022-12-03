Nolte: CNN Sued for Allegedly Using Hundreds of Songs Without Permission

Freeplay Music has filed a $17 million lawsuit against CNN for allegedly using “hundreds of songs in international broadcast segments without acquiring a license or paying the proper fees,” reports far-left Rolling Stone.

Yep, more troubles for the world’s already-embattled King of Fake News:

According to the suit, obtained by Rolling Stone, several CNN outposts around the world — including the Philippines, Indonesia, and Chile — treated Freeplay’s library like “their own personal cookie jar,” allegedly using over 115 copyrighted works in over 280 segments over the past few years. Accusing CNN of “willful copyright infringement,” the suit reads: “These are not minor uses. FPM’s production music library has been used to create and enhance the CNN brand in these segments, and to create the mood and feel that the International Parties aimed to convey. The Works often appear at the beginning of the segment and run throughout. … [T]he licensing and payment requirements are clearly described on the FPM website. FPM placed CNN on notice of this infringement, but its letter was ignored.”

Hey, maybe it was an honest mistake? Maybe CNN didn’t know that Freeplay didn’t mean free? After all, this is the same “news” outlet that made all these honest mistakes:

Russia Collusion Hoax

Hands Up, Don’t Shoot Hoax

Jussie Smollett Hoax

Covington KKKids Hoax

Very Fine People Hoax

Seven-Hour Gap Hoax

Global Warming Hoax

Russian Bounties Hoax

Trump Trashes Troops Hoax

Policemen Killed at Mostly-Peaceful January 6 Protest Hoax

Rittenhouse Hoax

Eating While Black Hoax

Border Agents Whipping Illegals Hoax

NASCAR Noose Hoax

The Georgia Jim Crow 2.0 Hoax

Trump Assaulted Secret Service Agents and Grabbed Steering Wheel of Beast Hoax

Frame MAGA for Alleged Paul Pelosi Assault

Or maybe CNNLOL is a scumbag organization with a toxic sense of entitlement that believes it can say or do whatever it wants?

Maybe CNNLOL is so evil and full of self-righteousness that it believes whatever CNN does is virtuous and good, even if it ruins lives, meddles in elections, starts race riots in working-class neighborhoods, and steals copyrighted material.

Maybe CNN is little better than a criminal organization.

I’m just thinking out loud here.

When it comes to Republicans, CNNLOL is acutely aware of how music copyrights work.

But, you know, CNN sees itself as something above silly things like laws and truth and morals and standards and whatnot.

