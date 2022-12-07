Mindy Kaling Will Not Show Her Children ‘The Office’: ‘So Inappropriate Now’

Actress Mindy Kaling says she will not let her children watch her hit NBC show The Office on account of it being too inappropriate for today.

Kaling admitted to feeling uncomfortable about certain aspects of the show during an appearance on Good Morning America last week. When asked if she would ever introduce the show to her own children, Kaling said “never,” adding that time has made it “so inappropriate now.”

“The writers who I’m still in touch with now, we always talk about how so much of that show we probably couldn’t make now,” Kaling said. “Tastes have changed, and honestly what offends people has changed so much now. I think that actually is one of the reasons the show is popular, because people feel like there’s something kind of fearless about it or taboo that it talks about on the show.”

She did, however, admit that her children will likely seek out the show as teenagers.

“It seems like a 15-year-old boy is the biggest fan of ‘The Office’ right now,” she said.

As to her famed character Kelly Kapoor, Kaling said she would likely fall victim to cancel culture if the show had continued following her story.

“I think she would have quit Dunder Mifflin to become an influencer, and then probably be canceled, almost immediately. Actually, most of the characters on that show would be canceled by now,” she said.

HuffPo noted that The Office had some jokes that would make woke people “cringe” today, including “racist and fat jokes.” In 2020, Looper did an entire woke takedown of the hit show, citing moments that did not “age well.”

“The only problem is, while the show has a certain immortal flare to it, it isn’t immune to the effects of age. We decided to take a quick dive back into the archives to see how Greg Daniels’ brainchild has held up over the years, and it turns out that there are actually quite a few scenes that haven’t aged very well,” the outlet proclaimed.