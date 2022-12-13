Fashion Notes: The Real Royal Wars, Who Wore It Best? Kate vs. Meghan

Fashion came to a head when Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex both attended events in the United States days ago and of course, the real question is: Who wore it best?

The media has had a field day with the seemingly royal wars between Kate and Meghan — along with their husbands, Princess Diana’s sons Prince William and Prince Harry. In more ways than not, the two have approached the public eye in different directions.

The same can be said for their personal style. While fashion is something that can be acquired, it’s style that you’re either both with or not. Style cannot be bought or taught. Nowadays, public figures get away with having bad taste thanks to workings of hired stylists.

Meghan certainly has a touch of personal vision in most of her wardrobe.

Take her white Louis Vuitton gown that she wore to Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala in New York City last week. The sharp off-the-shoulder neckline and fitted sleeves are reminiscent of her Givenchy wedding gown, which I consider a flop.

Like with prior looks, Meghan has a tendency to be just a touch off. In this case, it was her black pumps and clunky black clutch. Perhaps metallic silver stilettos and a jeweled clutch.

Kate, oppositely, has a passion for details.

When Kate arrived in Boston, Massachusetts about two weeks ago, she came in a rich Alexander McQueen coat with slouchy suede Gianvito Rossi boots and matching gloves with half her hair swept up. It’s her day looks like these that make her the most beautifully approachable of the British Royal Family.

Kate later changed into two other looks: A Roland Mouret wide leg suit in wine with a pale pink blouse and quilted Chanel top handle bag as well as a houndstooth Emilia Wickstead dress with a powder blue Mulberry handbag.

It’s all so appropriately New England.

For the Earthshot Prize event, Kate chose a bright lime green, off-the-shoulder Solace London gown. The color is a bit jarring but fitting for the green carpet, nod to Boston’s Irish heritage and the event’s focus on climate.

Here is where Meghan will continue to have a hard time competing, style wise, with Kate. The princess paired the gown with Princess Diana’s emerald choker which she’d worn on numerous occassions.

There are some things that just cannot be beat. Grace Kelly’s wedding gown is one. Another is Diana’s royal jewels.

