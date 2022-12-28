‘The Big Short’ Writer Met with Sam Bankman-Fried During House Arrest

Does life imitate art or vice versa? Disgraced FTX founder and Democrat super donor Sam Bankman-Fried might be on the road to finding out courtesy of the man who penned Hollywood hit The Big Short.

The New York Post reports Bankman-Fried is currently sheltering at his parents’ home in Palo Alto, California, but that hasn’t stopped bestselling author Michael Lewis dropping in for a visit.

The Post detailed Tuesday that Lewis “spent several hours inside the residence just hours after Bankman-Fried had landed Friday, presumably talking about the latest twist in his crypto-downfall which has seen him go from a 30-year-old billionaire to facing up to 115 years in prison in a matter of weeks.”

The outlet went on to state Bankman-Fried’s collaboration with Moneyball author Lewis has been ongoing for around six months, long before financial irregularities were spotted.

It was first reported after FTX’s collapse in November, when entertainment newsletter The Ankler leaked a note from Lewis’ publishing agency pitching the book to potential movie rights buyers.

A Bahamas judge on Tuesday denied disgraced former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried bail, and he will be remanded to custody, according to reports. https://t.co/0YzY9mEhgS — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 14, 2022

The possibility was raised then that the rise – and now catastrophic fall – of Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency exchange.

As Breitbart News reported, Gary Wang, co-founder of FTX, and Caroline Ellison, former co-CEO of Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research, have both pleaded guilty to federal offenses in the Southern District of New York, in the past week.

As for his part, as of Tuesday afternoon Bankman-Fried had yet to enter a plea.

He will return to court in New York next week and sources told the Post they expect him to eschew a commercial flight and choose private instead, accompanied by a personal security detail.