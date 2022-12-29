Bill Cosby Says He Is Planning Comeback Tour in 2023: ‘There’s So Much Fun to Be Had’

Bill Cosby said he is planning a comeback tour in 2023, with a possible start in the spring or summer.

The planned tour would constitute his first public performances since being released from jail last year after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his sexual assault conviction.

In a radio interview Wednesday on Ohio’s WGH Talk, Bill Cosby was asked by host Scott Spears if he plans to tour soon.

“Yes,” Cosby replied. “Yes, because there’s so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do. Years ago, maybe ten years ago, I found it was better to say it after I write it.”

Cosby’s representative, Andrew Wyatt, confirmed to Variety that the comedian is “looking at spring/summer to start touring.”

As Breitbart News reported, Wyatt previously floated the idea of Cosby’s comeback, claiming in 2021 that “people want to see him.”

It remains unclear what cities Cosby will visit and what form his performance will take.

Cosby, who is 85, was released from jail last year after serving three years. The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania ruled that the actor-comedian’s due process rights had been violated.

The comedian is still facing a lawsuit brought by five women in New York who claim Cosby raped them.

Wednesday’s interview with Cosby provoked some amusing reactions from other comedians on social media.

Bill Cosby to tour in 2023… ladies, there will be a 2 drink minimum. pic.twitter.com/zmqbfBVzKX — Steve Byrne (@stevebyrnelive) December 28, 2022

the only comedy show where the audience won’t make it to the second drink https://t.co/B2R6hxTSzo — Rachel Wolfson (@wolfiecomedy) December 28, 2022

Bill Cosby is going back on tour but tix will be hard to get bc they're all blackout dates — Ken Krantz Dec 28th New Brunswick (@KenKrantzComic) December 28, 2022

