Biden Surrogate Cardi B Complains About Food Inflation: ‘Groceries Is Like Tripling Up… What the F**k Is Going on?’

“WAP (Wet Ass Pussy)” rapper Cardi B, who served as a surrogate for Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign, has expressed shock at the price of groceries these days, delivering a typically profane social media rant on why she has decided to go public with her complaints.

Cardi B posted a video to social media Wednesday explaining why she has been discussing the price of food lately. The rapper said even though she is well off, her cost-conscious habits compelled her to speak up.

“When I’m starting to see that like groceries is like tripling up, it’s like ay yo, what the fuck is going on?” she said. “Lettuce was like $2 a couple of months ago and now it’s like fucking $7. Of course I’m going to say something. The fuck! ‘Cause if I think that shit is crazy, I can only imagine what middle-class people or people in the hood are motherfucking thinking.”

She also called out those people who are responsible for these “fucking prices,” telling them to “put that shit down.”

Watch below (Warning: Graphic language):

In recent days, Cardi B has been sharing posts about her grocery-store sticker shock, calling the price of food “ridiculous.”

Naaaaaa grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now 😑You might as well eat outside !! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 4, 2023

Under Joe Biden’s presidency, Americans have seen the price of essentials — including food and energy — soar at rates not seen in more than four decades. As Breitbart News reported, the prices of food purchased by American consumers for August saw the most inflation since 1979, rising a staggering 12.4 percent from the year before.

Cardi B was one of the biggest celebrity supporters of Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign. The New York rapper even teamed up with Elle magazine for a softball interview with Biden just a few months before the election. During the conversation, the rapper said she wanted free health insurance and college for everyone.

“There’s no reason why we can’t have all of that,” Biden promised.

This isn’t the first time Cardi B has appeared to sour of the Biden administration after publicly backing the candidate. In June, she took to Twitter to ask when “they going to announce” that the United States is “going into a recession.”

