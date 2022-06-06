Biden Backer Cardi B Asks: When They Going to Announce We Going Into a Recession

Rapper and Joe Biden supporter Cardi B took to Twitter on Sunday to ask when “they going to announce” that the United States is “going into a recession.”

“When y’all think they going to announce that we going into a recession?” Cardi B wrote Sunday in a tweet, which has since garnered more than 120,000 likes, and over 16,000 retweets.

When y’all think they going to announce that we going into a recession? — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 5, 2022

Cardi B’s tweet also received thousands of replies, including many Twitter users who reminded the rapper that she had encouraged her fans to vote for President Joe Biden.

Weren’t you encouraging people to vote for Joe Biden? — Adam Kuhn (@IamAdamKuhn) June 5, 2022

Blame yourself, girl. You told all your fans to go out and vote for Biden🏾‍♀️ — Lavern Spicer🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) June 6, 2022

Remember when you campaigned with Biden? Yep… here we are. — Errol Webber (@ErrolWebber) June 6, 2022

We don't give a damn what Cardi B has to say. Remember, she advocated for black people to vote for Biden. Now look, there's no baby formula, high gas & high food cost. Why the hell is she complaining? If she's worried about a recession, maybe she should sell one of her mansions! — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) June 6, 2022

Indeed, Joe Biden sat down for an Elle magazine interview with rap star Cardi B jut months before the 2020 presidential election.

Watch below:

“Thanks for helping elect Joe Biden,” another quipped.

Another Twitter user responded to those retorting, “But didn’t you vote for Biden?” saying, “Y’all realize literally MILLIONS of people regret voting for Biden right?”

“You don’t need ‘them’ to tell you anything you can see for yourself,” another tweeted.

A host of other Twitter users took to the comment section to claim that the U.S. is not in a recession.

“Inflation doesn’t mean recession,” one wrote.

“A recession is defined as 2 consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth, so we’d only know we are in a recession after it’s already started, and after the economic data comes in for those 2 quarters,” another tweeted.

A strong majority of Americans, however, believe that the U.S. economy is experiencing a recession, according to a recent poll from the Economist and YouGov.

This is bad news for Biden, who just last week declared that a record high number of Americans were comfortable. Moreover, the president’s approval ratings have tanked, as citizens have overwhelming rejected the Biden administration’s handling of gas prices, inflation, and the economy.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.