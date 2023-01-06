Hugh Jackman Calls Bryan Singer’s ‘X-Men’ Legacy ‘Complex,’ Skirts Teen Grooming Accusations

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman has spoken publicly about his X-Men director Bryan Singer, addressing the filmmaker’s alleged bullying antics on movie sets while skirting the teen grooming accusations that have dogged Singer for years, including allegations the filmmaker molested and sexually assaulted underage boys.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Hugh Jackman avoided directly talking about the sexual misconduct allegations against Singer, saying the issue is “complicated” and “complex.”

“You know, that’s a really, really complicated question,” he told the newspaper when asked how the accusations have affected how he sees the X-Men movies, which rocketed him to fame in the States.

“There’s a lot of things at stake there. X-Men was the turning point, I believe, in terms of comic-book movies and I think there’s a lot to be proud of. And there’s certainly questions to be asked and I think they should be asked. But I guess I don’t know how to elegantly answer that. I think it’s complex and ultimately I look back with pride at what we’ve achieved and what momentum that started.”

Jackman was also asked about Singer’s on-set behavior, which other actors have described as bullying and erratic.

“This was my first movie in America, you gotta understand; it was all so new to me,” he said.

“I think it’s fair to say that,” he paused. “There are some stories, you know… I think there are some ways of being on set that would not happen now. And I think that things have changed for the better.” He added: “There’s way less tolerance for disrespectful, marginalizing, bullying, any oppressive behavior. There’s zero tolerance for it now and people will speak out, and I think that’s great.”

Singer has faced multiple allegations that he molested and raped underage boys. While the filmmaker has denied the accusations, his once-red-hot Hollywood career has all but come to an end. His last credited directorial effort was the 2018 movie Bohemian Rhapsody.

The following year, Singer reached a $150,000 settlement with Cesar Sanchez-Guzman, who accused the filmmaker of sexually assaulting him at a party in Seattle when he was 17 years old.

