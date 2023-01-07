Lead Singer of Cage the Elephant Arrested on Gun Charge

Cage the Elephant lead singer Matthew Shultz was arrested Thursday night in Manhattan and charged with criminal possession of a firearm.

The New York Post reports that Shultz was seen allegedly pulling a gun from his pocket Wednesday at the Bowery Hotel.

Police were called and went to Shultz’s room Thursday morning. TMZ notes that Shultz answered the door when police knocked and did not try to conceal his ownership of firearms. He told police he had “two 45. caliber guns,” but indicated he was unsure if they were in his room.

A search of the room turned up two guns in a bag.

Polaroid photos of the guns were also allegedly discovered in Shultz’s room.

Shultz was arrested and spent the “night at the 9th precinct stationhouse in Lower Manhattan,” ET Canada observes.

There are conflicting reports as to whether Shultz does or does not possess a firearm license. ET Canada reports that he does, while the Daily Mail says he does not.

