Golden Globes 2023: Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky to Deliver ‘Special Message of Peace’

Hollywood’s unconditional love for Zelensky is as strong as ever.

This year’s Golden Globes ceremony, which will air Tuesday on NBC at 8 p.m., will feature an appearance by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, who will deliver a “special message of peace.” Naturally, actor Sean Penn will be on hand to introduce Zelensky during the live telecast.

In its announcement Monday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association didn’t say if Zelensky will appear in person at the ceremony in Beverly Hills or will address viewers remotely.

“Also participating in the telecast is Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy [sic], offering a special message of peace which will be introduced by Sean Penn,” the group said.

Zelensky is a beloved figure among Hollywood celebrities, a few of whom including Penn have made the journey to Ukraine to show their support for the president. Other stars who have cozied up to Zelensky include Jessica Chastain, Ben Stiller, and Liev Schreiber.

Penn met with Zelensky last year while the actor was in Ukraine to shoot a documentary. He later loaned Zelensky one of his Oscars until Ukraine wins its war with Russia.

Zelensky recently appeared before Congress where he was welcomed like a hero, with then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) comparing him to Winston Churchill.

A Breitbart News analysis found that that the more than $110 billion in aid that Congress has approved to send to Ukraine could have built a complete wall along the entirety of the U.S.-Mexico border, multiple times over.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards will air live on NBC Tuesday starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com