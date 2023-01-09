An 11-year-old autistic piano prodigy in Colorado received the gift of a lifetime from a total stranger with a big heart.

“He’s beyond special. He’s Mozart level. It’s coming from somewhere beyond,” piano tuner Bill Magnusson said of Jude Kofie, Fox News reported Monday.

The man used inheritance money from his father to give a $15,000 grand piano to the child once he learned of his talent.

Jude was clearly beyond excited the day the piano was delivered to his home. When asked how he explained his musical abilities, Jude said, “It’s a miracle. That’s what I prefer.”

Prior to the gift, the Aurora boy found an old keyboard and began playing without attending one lesson. He was able to listen to any music and figure out how to play it, almost with no effort.

Jude told reporters, “I was inspired. I was inspired by God.”

When Magnusson learned about him, he wanted to help because he was afraid the child could not afford to keep honing his musical skills. Along with the gift, he promised the family he will tune the piano regularly for the rest of his life and pay for lessons.

“Somebody just to love your son like that, by making sure his future is secure, we are super thankful,” his father said.

Jude lives with autism, which is considered a spectrum disorder that means each individual has different strengths and challenges to navigate, according to Autism Speaks.

“The ways in which people with autism learn, think and problem-solve can range from highly skilled to severely challenged. Some people with ASD may require significant support in their daily lives, while others may need less support and, in some cases, live entirely independently,” the site read.

Video footage shows the little boy playing a stunning version of the “Star Spangled Banner” while his hands move expertly over the keys:

Jude plans to practice on the instrument every day, telling reporters, “I never stop. Three hours a day.”