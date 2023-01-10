Pop Star Lizzo: ‘Cancel Culture Is Appropriation’

In an unexpected twist that makes for another example of the left “eating their own,” Grammy-winning pop star and Joe Biden-Kamala Harris surrogate Lizzo took to Twitter on Sunday to proclaim that “cancel culture is appropriation,” adding, “now it’s become trendy, misused and misdirected.”

“This may be a random time to say this but it’s on my heart.. cancel culture is appropriation,” the “Truth Hurts” singer declared.

“There was real outrage from truly marginalized people and now it’s become trendy, misused and misdirected,” Lizzo added. “I hope we can phase out of this & focus our outrage on the real problems.”

As for the “real problems” she wants to address, Lizzo did not say.

Days earlier, however, the pop star posted a TikTok video complaining about the various types of criticism she has received regarding her body, while standing in a bikini.

“The discourse around bodies is tired,” Lizzo proclaimed.

The “About Damn Time” singer continued:

I have seen comments go from, “Oh my gosh, I liked you when you were thick, why did you lose weight?” to, “Oh my gosh, why’d you get a BBL [Brazilian butt lift]? I liked your body before,” to, “Oh my gosh, you’re so big, you need to lose weight, but for your health,” to, “Oh my gosh, you’re so little, you need to get ass or titties or something,” to, “Oh my gosh, why did she get all that work done? It’s just too much work.” Are we okay?

“Do you see the delusion? Do you realize that artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards? Artists are here to make art. And this body is art,” Lizzo insisted.

“And I’ma do whatever I want with this body,” the singer added as she turned around, showing her thong-clad buttocks to the camera, before slapping it.

“I wish that comments costed y’all money so we can see how much time we are fucking wasting on the wrong thing,” Lizzo concluded.

Speaking of “art,” in 2021, Lizzo put on a thong and made what she called “ass art” with her buttocks during a painting session in which she slapped her butt cheeks together while paint splattered all over a canvas.

