Biden Backing Pop Star Lizzo Shares ‘Ass Art’

Grammy-winning pop tar and Joe Biden-Kamala Harris surrogate Lizzo put on a thong and made what she called “ass art” with her buttocks during a painting session in which she slapped her butt cheeks together while paint splattered all over a canvas.

“Hey y’all, it’s your girl Lizzy Picasso here,” Lizzo said at the beginning of her Instagram video, in which she also announced that she would be performing at the Miami Art Basel on December 4.

“Also, I’ma do a special little art piece, a limited addition art piece that you can purchase during the live stream [of the Art Basel event],” the singer added. “That’s right, bitch. We going crazy. You wanna see me show my ass?”

Lizzo then revealed her buttocks in a thong, and while another individual took a brush to them, covering her butt cheeks with blue paint. The Biden backer then slapped her cheeks together in a twerking fashion, while the paint from her body appeared to splatter onto the canvas.

Watch Below:

In the next clip, the canvas was seen sitting on an easel, as Lizzo pressed her behind onto the painting, adding more paint with her buttocks.

“I THINK IMA START MAKIN MORE ASS ART,” Lizzo wrote in her Instagram caption. “WHO WANTS A BOOTYFLY!? WATCH ME LIVE IN MIAMI FOR ART BASEL 12/4!!”

This is not the pop star’s first time showcasing behavior that lacks finesse on social media.

Last year, the “Heaven Help Me” singer dressed as a fly in then-Vice President Mike Pence’s hair for Halloween, clad in a pair of black wings and bug eyes. Lizzo posted edited photos and videos depicting her twerking on top of Pence’s head.

Earlier this year, during the ongoing pandemic, Lizzo announced a plus-size model reality show with Amazon, in which contestants will compete for the chance to accompany the Grammy-winning star onstage as a member of her dance crew.

Promoting plus-size women and attacking people for so-called “fat shaming” has become a popular trend in the entertainment industry in recent years, even in the wake of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

“This is healthy!” read the cover of the February 2021 UK Cosmopolitan magazine, which featured plus size models and an article arguing that “wellness” does not mean “one size fits all.”

While Cosmopolitan promotes plus-size models as “healthy,” obesity is a condition that put adults of any age at an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.