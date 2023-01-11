‘Vogue’ Model Tatjana Patitz Dies at 56

International supermodel Tatjana Patitz died on Wednesday at the age of 56. Her cause of death is currently unknown.

Vogue broke the news of Patitz’s death on Wednesday morning. Born in 1966 in Hamburg, Germany, Patitz was considered “one of the original supermodels,” the magazine said.

She was perhaps best known for her work with Vogue and photographer Herb Ritts. In 1990, Patitz stared alongside Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista, and Cindy Crawford on the cover of the January issue for British Vogue.

Vogue added that when singer George Michael saw that issue, he invited the same women to appear in his “Freedom! ’90” music video.

After appearing in the music video, the five women were considered by many to be supermodels of the 1990s, and would oftentimes be seen working together thereafter.

Watch Below:

“Tatjana was always the European symbol of chic, like Romy Schneider-meets-Monica Vitti,” recalled Anna Wintour, chief content officer of Condé Nast and global editorial director of Vogue.

“She was far less visible than her peers — more mysterious, more grown-up, more unattainable — and that had its own appeal,” Wintour added.

Patitz was also seen in print ads and on runways for Versace and Chanel, as well as on a slew of magazine covers for Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, and Marie Claire. Additionally, the model appeared in the 1993 film Rising Sun.

She was also featured in multiple music videos for Duran Duran songs, as well as Korn’s 2000 music video for its song “Make Me Bad.”

Patitz is survived by her son, Jonah, who she declared last year has been her “source of happiness.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.