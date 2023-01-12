HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ Actress Chloe Cherry Felt ‘Much More Respected’ Working in Porn Than Restaurants

Actress Chloe Cherry, who plays Faye on HBO’s Euphoria, said that she felt “much more respected” and “safer” working in porn than in restaurants.

Cherry made her admission during an interview with model Emily Ratajkowski on her podcast High Low, referring to her time waitressing as “fucking traumatizing” compared to her life in the porn industry.

“In porn, it was like, this is what we’re going to do today,” she said. “There wasn’t like, then this random guy comes up to you and tries to touch you. None of that ever happened to me.”

Cherry said she would rather perform “sex work” than work to serve 500 people cocktails in a given busy night at a restaurant.

“I couldn’t make it through the day doing anything other than sex work,” Cherry said. “I think it was the fact that it was a performance and the fact that your whole goal in it is just making someone cum and it’s not like my whole goal is to serve 500 people in this night and I’m a cocktail waitress, I can’t accomplish that, but to make one person cum, I can accomplish that.”

The actress added that she had always aspired to be a “hot and just dumb” bimbo since the age of seven or eight due to what she saw on television.

“All I wanted to be was like a bimbo from the time I was like seven or eight just because of TV and like what they would show on TV and what they would show in magazines as being good. It just made me just want to be that more than anything in the world. I just wanted to be like hot and just dumb, you know, like a bimbo,” she said.

Cherry said she ultimately left the porn industry so that she can say she had a “really awesome porn career that went really well, rather than trying to do more with it.”

“If I were to be put on a scene with somebody the girl or guy like they might be like, ‘Holy shit, it’s Chloe Cherry,’ and I’m just not comfortable with being seen as the celebrity of porn stars,” she said.

Cherry told the Daily Beast last year that she entered the porn industry at the age of 18 and that she always felt comfortable in her sexuality.

“I was always comfortable in my sexuality, loved feeling my sexual power, and loved turning people on,” she said. “I was very comfortable in my body, and proud of my body. I just know who the fuck I am. And I love doing shit that makes people nervous.”