Comedian Andy Dick Arrested Again for Public Intoxication, Failure to Register as Sex Offender

Troubled comedian and actor Andy Dick has been arrested again, this time for public intoxication and for failing to register as a sex offender in the Lake Elsinore, California, community to which he recently moved.

Dick was arrested by Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies after residents reported a man who was possibly drunk in public. Officers encountered Dick at about 12:30 a.m. and determined that the 67-year-old was “displaying signs of being under the influence of alcohol.” He was taken into custody without incident, according to Yahoo News.

Deputies ran his name back at the station and discovered that Dick was also not up-to-date on his registration as a sex offender. As a result of these violations, the actor was booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center.

This is only the latest in a long list of brushes with the law.

In May he was arrested for felony sexual battery after an adult man at the O’Neill Regional Park in California alleged the actor sexually assaulted him. He was arrested at a trailer park where he had been living.

In the summer of 2021, the comedian was arrested for allegedly attacking a man with a metal chair. Dick was charged with assault with a deadly weapon for that incident.

In 2017, Dick was fired by the producers of the independent film Raising Buchanan for allegedly groping people’s genitals on the set, and for harassing several women.

After the incident, Dick claimed he was getting help with his behavioral problems, but the following year he was charged with sexual battery by a woman who claimed that he began groping her as they walked past each other on an L.A. sidewalk.

The list of allegations lodged against the actor goes back nearly 20 years, and includes exposing himself, licking people’s faces, groping, stalking, public urination, and racist comments. Dick has also been in repeated confrontations with members of law enforcement, including arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

More arrests include an incident in 2004 when he was arrested for indecent exposure at a McDonald’s. In 2008 he was arrested for exposing the breasts of a 17-year-old girl and for drug possession. Then in 2010, he was arrested for groping two people in a bar. And in 2014, he was charged for the theft of a necklace.

