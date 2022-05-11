Andy Dick Arrested on Suspicion of Felony Sexual Battery

Troubled comedian and actor Andy Dick was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of felony sexual battery following an incident at a campground in Orange County, California.

Dick was arrested after the trailer he has been living in was surrounded by police, who put the 56-year-old comedian in handcuffs and hauled him away, according to a report by TMZ.

Moreover, the entire ordeal was broadcast live.

Police sources told the TMZ that Dick was arrested for felony sexual battery after an adult man at the O’Neill Regional Park in California alleged the actor sexually assaulted him.

In the video, several sheriff’s deputies can be seen speaking with Dick before walking him to their vehicles, where they eventually handcuff and take him away.

The actor and a group of live streamers have been living at the RV site for some time now, according to TMZ.

An Orange County Sheriff department spokesperson confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter that law enforcement authorities were called to the campground at approximately 9:00 a.m.

This is not the first time Dick was arrested.

Last summer, the comedian was arrested after he reportedly attacked a man with a metal chair. Dick was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

The actor has a long record of arrests, troubles with substance abuse, allegations of sexual misconduct, and behavioral problems that have gotten him fired from numerous jobs in the entertainment industry.

In 2017, Dick was fired from his role in an indie movie following allegations of sexual harassment against him by multiple people on set. The allegations included groping people’s genitals on the set, and harassing several women.

After the incident, Dick claimed he was getting help with his behavioral problems, but the following year the actor was charged with sexual battery.

As Breitbart News previously reported, the list of accusations lodged against Dick goes back nearly 20 years. The allegations include exposing himself, licking people’s faces, groping, stalking, public urination, and racist comments. Dick has also been in repeated confrontations with law enforcement, and has been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

