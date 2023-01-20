New Mexico District Attorney: Alec Baldwin ‘Pulled the Trigger’

During a recent interview with CNN, New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies explained how she had arrived at the charges and said pointedly, “[Alec Baldwin] pulled the trigger.”

On Thursday, Breitbart News reported that Carmack-Altwies was charging Baldwin with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Hutchins was killed on the set of Rust on October 21, 2021. The film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, is facing charges as well.

Deadline quoted Carmack-Altwies’s comments about the charges: “After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the ‘Rust’ film crew. On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice.”

Carmark-Altwies noted that an overall lack of adherence to gun safety protocols contributed to the decision to bring charges against Baldwin and Guiterrez-Reed.

She said, “There was such a lack of safety and safety standards on that set…There were live rounds on set; they were mixed in with regular dummy rounds. Nobody was checking those, or at least, they weren’t checking them consistently. And then they somehow got loaded into a gun, handed off to Alec Baldwin, he didn’t check it.”

Carmack-Atlwies continued speaking about Baldwin: “He didn’t do any of the things that he was supposed to do to make sure that he was safe or that anyone around him was safe.”

She said of Alec Baldwin, “He pointed the gun at Halyna Hutchins and he pulled the trigger.”

On December 3, 2021, Breitbart News pointed out that Baldwin told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos about his interaction with Hutchins as they prepared to carry out the scene rehearsal which resulted in her death.

Baldwin said, “In the scene [being rehearsed] I would have cocked the gun, and I said, ‘Do you want to see that?’ And she said yes. So I take the gun and I sort of cock the gun, I’m not going to pull the trigger.”

Baldwin said that Hutchins then had him adjust the angle at which he was holding the revolver.

He then told Stephanopoulos, “I cock the gun and I go, ‘Can you see that? Can you see that? Can you see that?’ And I let go of the hammer of the gun and the gun goes off.”

Baldwin also told Stephanopoulos, “The trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger.”

