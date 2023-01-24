‘Bourne Identity’ Director Doug Liman’s Brett Kavanaugh Documentary Attempts to Revive Sexual Misconduct Accusations

More than four years after the fact, some Hollywood elites are still unable to accept the hard reality that Brett Kavanaugh is a confirmed U.S. Supreme Court justice.

The Bourne Identity director Doug Liman premiered his self-funded documentary Justice on Friday as a surprise addition to this year’s Sundance Film Festival, which is currently under way in Park City, Utah. The movie revisits the sexual assault accusations made by Christine Blasey Ford — and other anonymous accusers, including one who recanted — that turned his confirmation hearings into a media circus of unprecedented proportions.

“I hope this triggers a real investigation with real subpoena power,” Justice producer Amy Herdy reportedly said at the premiere.

Based on early reviews, Justice provides little in the way of new revelations, preferring to rehash what has already been reported in an attempt to breathe new life into old news.

The documentary even revisits claims made by former Bill Clinton attorney Max Stier, who alleged he saw Kavanaugh commit an act of sexual misconduct involving a woman during a dorm party. In its review, The Hollywood Reporter described Stier as a “respected nonpartisan figure in Washington,” omitting the fact that he was a Clinton attorney and an Obama donor.

During a Sundance Q&A, Justice producer Herdy said filmmakers had already begun “getting more tips” regarding Kavanaugh, according to a Washington Post report. Those tips, she claimed, came from people who had contacted the FBI with allegations ahead of Kavanaugh’s confirmation but the claims were never further investigated.

The filmmakers are reportedly now looking into the new claims, and re-editing the film to make additions ahead of a commercial release.

No distributor has been announced for Justice.

At the Sundance premiere, Liman was asked what he hoped to achieve with the documentary.

“That’s when I came to the answer myself: the truth matters. It matters now, it matters in the future,” Liman said according to an Indiewire report. “Maybe that’s it.”

“I’m not happy with that, sorry,” Herdy said. “I do hope this triggers outrage, I hope this triggers action, and I hope this triggers a real investigation with real subpoena power.”

