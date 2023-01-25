Burberry Features Transgender Model with Visible Mastectomy Scars in Valentine’s Day Campaign

Burberry is the latest fashion label to feature transgender models, showing a shirtless female-to-male model with visible double mastectomy scars in a recent Valentine’s Day campaign.

The campaign shows the half-naked, tattooed trans model embracing a biological female model who is wearing what appears to be a Burberry top. Burberry posted the image to its official Instagram account, where it has been inundated by a deluge of negative user comments.

.@Burberry’s latest ad is promoting young physically healthy women getting double mastectomies. pic.twitter.com/XcmwD1Sdat — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 25, 2023

The caption below the image reads “B: MINE.”

Burberry joins a growing list of fashion brands and publications to feature transgender models. As Breitbart News reported in 2019, Victoria’s Secret announced that it had hired a transgender model for its runways — male-to-female Brazilian actress Valentina Sampaio.

The same year, Chanel Beauty announced that transgender model Teddy Quinlivan was the company’s new face.

Last year, New York Fashion Week featured a 10-year-old transgender model who walked the runway for fashion label Renacio.

The ubiquity of transgenderism belies the health risks associated with sex-change procedures and medication — rebranded as “gender-affirming care” by the mainstream media — especially for minors.

Puberty blockers can enhance depression and stress, while some believe they adversely affect a young person’s bone development.

Over half of men who undergo vaginoplasties to turn their penises into vaginas experience so much pain they need medical attention, according to a recent study.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com