Over half of men who surgically “transition” experience so much pain they need medical attention, according to a new study.

Vaginoplasty, a surgery that typically involves inverting the penis and clearing a void between the urethra and rectum to create a fake vagina, often results in significant medical complications.

Fifty-five percent of men who pursue the surgery report being in so much pain that they need medical attention, even a year post-operation, according to a study from the Women’s College Hospital in Ontario, Canada. The study tracked 80 patients and checked in with them three months and five years after the operation.

Pain is not the only byproduct of genital mutilation. In fact, nearly 43 percent reported “bleeding,” nearly 34 percent reported “sexual function concerns,” and 32.5 percent reported “vaginal discharge.”

Often, patients are not made aware of these side effects before choosing to go forward with the notoriously complicated surgeries.

The most commonly reported issues are pain (53.5 percent), bleeding (42.5 percent), and dilation issues (46.3 percent), but there were a significant amount of respondents who reported sexual problems (33.8 percent), poorly healing wounds (21.3 percent), and difficulty urinating (22.5 percent).

According to the study, these issues are classified as “minor” but have the potential to worsen into more significant medical problems.

Many skeptical of the surgeries and their mental health effects say they often do not achieve the goals hoped for by those with gender dysphoria.

“It is quite clear from the most up-to-date studies that vaginoplasty and other genital surgeries don’t work in the way that people hope they will,” Genspect director and psychotherapist Stella O’Malley said. “The reason why there is so many problems is because this is an incredibly difficult surgery. Young vulnerable people need to know about the challenges they will face post surgery but few of them do.”

The amount of people obtaining cross-sex surgeries has increased dramatically since 2010. From 2010 to 2018, persons seeking such procedures has multiplied 150 times, according to a study that came out in October.

In the United States, there are an estimated 1.6 million adults who identify as “transgender” or “non-binary.” However, as Breitbart News reported, children who identify as “transgender” has nearly doubled in recent years. Further, over five percent of America’s young adults identify as “transgender” or “non-binary.”

While some doctors on the left advocate for hormone treatments, puberty blockers, and genital mutilation surgery as the proper avenues for treating young persons who believe they are transgender, a new study suggests that such methods actually spike the already high likelihood of transgender youth suicide.

The medical establishment in the United States has been a strong advocate for such procedures for children, but doctors in Europe have become increasingly skeptical — even of “social transition” (the use of “preferred pronouns,” other names, and the use of facilities that do not correspond to one’s actual sex) — in some cases banning transitions.

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.