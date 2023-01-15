Watch: Hulu Releases First Look at ‘1619 Project’ Docuseries Adaptation

Hulu has released its first teaser trailer for its docuseries adaptation of the New York Times‘ controversial and widely discredited “The 1619 Project,” which the Disney-owned service will start streaming on January 26.

The six-part series — which the streamer bills as “based on journalism by The New York Times” — is expected to explore “systemic racism” while also seeking to establish 1619 — the year the first slaves came to an American colony — as the true founding of the United States, not 1776.

The original Times series won a Pulitzer Prize despite multiple noted academics debunking one of its central claims — that the Revolutionary War was fought to preserve slavery.

Watch below:

As Breitbart News reported, the New York Times teamed up with Lionsgate and Oprah Winfrey to produce the “1619” docuseries. Nikole Hannah-Jones, the Times journalist who spearheaded the series of articles, will serve as a producer along with Winfrey. She makes an appearance in the teaser trailer.

A press release Hulu issued in 2021 to announce the series described Hannah-Jones as “one of the nation’s foremost investigative journalists.”

Following its publication in the New York Times Magazine, “The 1619 Project” came under fire from several historical scholars who disputed the series’ claim that American colonists fought the Revolutionary War in part to preserve slavery. The Times eventually corrected references to the contested claim.

The newspaper also deleted its central claim that 1619 is the “true founding of America.”

Despite these errors, Hannah-Jones received a Pulitzer Prize for the project.

“This is a story of America, that’s our argument,” Hannah-Jones said at the Television Critics Tour on Saturday, according to a Deadline report. “You can’t understand the story of America without understanding the story of slavery. It’s not a documentary about Black [sic] people, it’s a documentary series about America. It offers a better understanding of the country we live in.”

The Times has re-purposed the 1619 Project to be taught in schools — a move that former President Donald Trump condemned.

Outside of her work on the 1619 Project, Hannah-Jones has made a mockery of herself multiple times over the years. A letter to her college newspaper said there was no difference between Christopher Columbus and Adolf Hitler, while indulging fantasies about ancient African explorers helping to build Aztec temples.

More recently, she has come under fire for praising Cuba’s repressive, violent Communist regime and falsely claiming the United States knew Japan’s surrender in World War II was certain without the use of atomic bombs. She became a laughingstock for proudly owning the label “1619 Riots” for a historic wave of violent property destruction in the summer of 2020, flubbing the start date of the Civil War, and linking the practice of tipping to southern slavery.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com